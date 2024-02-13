AFFA punished Richard Almeida

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

This was announced by the PFL press department, according to Idman.biz.

The results of the return matches in the Azerbaijan Cup's quarterfinal stage were examined at the meeting. Richard Almeida, who received a red card for a serious rule violation in the match against Sabah, was suspended for 2 games, one of which was conditional, while Qarabag was fined 1,500 manats. The trial period is 3 months.

In the match between Gabala and Araz-Nakhchivan, the guests who received 4 yellow cards were fined 700 manats. In the match between Neftchi and Sumgayit, 6 players of the home team and 4 players of the visitors were given the same punishment.

Baku club lost 1,500 manats due to the use of pyrotechnics by "Neftchi" fans after the match.

Idman.biz