Qarabag board outlines key plans for next season after strategic meeting

Qarabag have held a board meeting to review the current season and outline strategic plans for the next campaign, underlining the club’s ambition to maintain its dominance in Azerbaijani football and strengthen its position in Europe, Idman.Biz reports.

The meeting brought together club president Tahir Gozal, vice-president Fevzihan Aras, CEO and board member Emrah Celikel, board member Asif Asgarov and head coach Gurban Gurbanov. Discussions focused on a detailed analysis of the team’s performances this season, recent results and objectives for the upcoming matches.

Alongside sporting matters, the board also addressed organisational and management issues, reflecting Qarabag’s continued evolution as one of the most structured and successful clubs in the region. The club has enjoyed sustained domestic success and regular participation in European competitions, making long-term planning a key priority.

One of the central topics of the meeting was preparation for next season. Plans were discussed regarding squad strengthening, infrastructure development and further investment in the academy system, as well as improving results on the international stage.

The board identified sustainable growth, increased fan engagement and continued success both domestically and in Europe as the main priorities for the near future, signalling a clear intent to build on the club’s recent achievements.