7 April 2026
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Azerbaijan national team head coach to leave Shamakhi role

Azerbaijan football
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7 April 2026 12:49
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Azerbaijan national team head coach to leave Shamakhi role

Shamakhi have begun shaping their strategic plans for next season, with a major change expected on the touchline as the club prepare for a new managerial transition, Idman.Biz reports.

According to local reports, head coach Aykhan Abbasov is set to leave his role at the end of the current campaign. The 43-year-old, who has been in charge since 2024, is expected to focus exclusively on his duties with the Azerbaijan national team.

Club officials are already working on a replacement, with Shamakhi planning to appoint a foreign specialist. Three candidates from Eastern Europe are currently under consideration, and initial discussions have reportedly taken place.

The move is part of a broader restructuring, with the club looking to introduce new tactical ideas and improve competitiveness in the domestic league. Changes to the squad and overall sporting strategy are also expected ahead of the new season.

Shamakhi currently sit eighth in the Misli Premier League with 30 points and are preparing for their next fixture against Zira.

Idman.Biz
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