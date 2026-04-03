6 April 2026
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AFFA reveals 2025 financial spending report

Azerbaijan football
News
3 April 2026 11:42
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AFFA reveals 2025 financial spending report

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has published its financial report for 2025, outlining total expenditures of 49,110,811 manats.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the largest share of the budget was directed towards national teams, which accounted for 27,881,267 manats. This reflects the federation’s continued focus on strengthening Azerbaijan’s presence in international football across all age categories.

Operational costs also formed a significant part of the spending. Salaries and travel expenses reached 8,128,465 manats, while referees and match inspectors were allocated 4,040,035 manats. A further 2,441,000 manats were spent on organising matches.

Investment in grassroots and youth football remained a key priority. The organisation of leagues from U-10 to U-19 level, as well as the AFFA Regional League and other competitions, required 2,371,143 manats. Additional funds were directed towards the implementation of the VAR system (978,200 manats), security (556,437), transport (472,940) and mass football development initiatives (370,071).

Other expenditures included travel and accommodation costs, licensing and financial operations, marketing and sponsorship activities, education programmes and infrastructure-related expenses. The report also notes that costs related to hosting UEFA-appointed officials for Champions League and Europa League matches involving Azerbaijani clubs were included in the total.

The publication of the report highlights AFFA’s efforts to maintain transparency while continuing to invest in both elite performance and the long-term development of football in the country.

Idman.Biz
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