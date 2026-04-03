6 April 2026
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AFFA holds annual reporting conference in Baku - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
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3 April 2026 11:09
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AFFA holds annual reporting conference in Baku

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has opened its annual reporting conference in Baku, bringing together leading figures from the country’s football community.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the event is attended by AFFA president Rovshan Najaf, executive vice-president Sarkhan Hajiyev and general secretary Jahangir Farajullayev. Vice-president of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade is also among the participants.

The conference has gathered a wide range of representatives from across Azerbaijani football, including officials, administrators and other prominent members of the sporting community.

Such annual meetings traditionally serve as a platform to review organisational performance, discuss strategic priorities and assess the development of football in the country. The event is expected to address both recent achievements and upcoming challenges as Azerbaijan continues its efforts to strengthen the sport domestically and internationally.

Idman.Biz
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