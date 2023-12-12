"Sabail" - "Gabala" match date has been changed

The time of the "Sabail" - "Gabala" game of the 17th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been changed.

Idman.biz reports that the reason for this is the continuation of repair and restoration works due to the problem that occurred some time ago in the lighting system of "ASCO Arena".

"Gabala" club was informed by PFL based on Sabail's updated application regarding the situation. According to the decision of the PFL, it was decided to start the match 4 hours earlier, provided that the date and place are kept the same.

It should be noted that the match will take place on December 15

Idman.biz