The next President's Cup in chovgan will be held

From December 15 to 17, the next President's Cup will be held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that 6 teams from Baku will participate in the tournament, which will be organized in the indoor arena of Bina Equestrian Center, along with the clubs representing Aghstafa and Aghjabadi regions.

A total of 8 teams will participate in the competitions in 2 groups. Group games will be held on December 15, 17 and 19, semi-finals on December 21 and the final of the tournament 2 days later.

According to the results of the group games, the teams finishing in the 1st and 2nd places of both groups will advance to the semi-finals. Competitions on game days will start at 10:00.

