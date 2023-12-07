7 December 2023
The 11th team in the Azerbaijan Championship

"Shahdag Gusar" football club won its 200th victory in the championships of Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that the team competing in the II League defeated "Goygol" in the match of the 13th round.

“Gusar” scored 4 unanswered goals on the trip. This was the 8th victory of "Shahdag Gusar" in II League. The team, which has been participating in the national championships since 1992, has won 59 times in the Premier League (previously the strong group) and 133 times in the I League (previously the I group and the I division) in which it has competed intermittently until the current season.

The club, which has been named as "Shahdag", "Neftgaz" and "Shahdag Samur", achieved its 200th victory in a total of 558 matches.

"Shahdag Gusar" entered the history of national football as the 11th team that won at least 200 victories in the championship. The first victory of them occurred on May 8, 1992 in a home match against the strong group "Chiraggala" (1:0).

Idman.biz

