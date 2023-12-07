7 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
7 December 2023 10:58
Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Interview of Azerbaijan national football player Nigar Mirzaliyeva on Idman.biz website

- The Azerbaijan national team finished the season in the Nations League. How do you evaluate the game against the Faroe Islands in the last match of the group stage?

- The game with this team was difficult for us. The main reason for this was that the weather conditions were cold, and at the same time, the opponent was only defending. It can be said that our opponent only counter-attacked during the match. However, we still won with a score of 1:0. This was our last game in the C division. We are very happy to win.

- You scored the winning goal. Did you believe you would stand out before the match?

- I knew I was going to score before the game with the Faroe Islands. A series of chances arose for me. But I could not appreciate it. However, I managed to score a goal by fighting until the end in the second half. I am very happy that I did it.

- How would you rate the team's performance in the League of Nations C division?

- There were times when we won and lost points at this stage. All encounters gave us additional experience. Also, these games led to our development. As a result of our victories, we were promoted to the B division as the group leader.

- Do you expect such a successful performance at the beginning of the season?

- Since it was the first time for us, we faced difficulties. However, as a team, we always went into the games with confidence. In the end, this belief led us to the first place.

- In the next season, you will play in the B division, and there will be stronger teams here. Will it not be difficult to continue the success?

- Although not all teams in the division have been confirmed, we have information about strong opponents. But we will reach the set goal. We will continue to please our fans by achieving good results. The fact that we have reached this stage is a great result. I think there is nothing we can't do. We must always look forward and win.

- You are one of our footballers living a international life. After these games, did you and your teammates get any new offers from foreign clubs?

- Yes, I play in Russian "Zenit". I have a one-year contract with this team. I received offers from other foreign clubs. But for now, I am focusing on Zenit and I am not evaluating the new offer.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

"Araz-Nakhchivan" player: "Although it was a big mistake, we understand it" - INTERVIEW
12:24
Azerbaijan football

"Araz-Nakhchivan" player: "Although it was a big mistake, we understand it" - INTERVIEW

"Araz-Nakhchivan" football player Axel Ngando gave an interview to the press service of the club
The 11th team in the Azerbaijan Championship
12:18
Azerbaijan football

The 11th team in the Azerbaijan Championship

"Shahdag Gusar" football club won its 200th victory in the championships of Azerbaijan
Great start from Afran Ismayilov's team - PHOTO
10:14
Azerbaijan football

Great start from Afran Ismayilov's team - PHOTO

The first round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has been concluded

"Qarabag" was fined for entering the field by outsiders
6 December 16:12
Azerbaijan football

"Qarabag" was fined for entering the field by outsiders

The next meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held
The player from "Lerik" who injured the player of "Sumgayit" was disqualified for 6 games
6 December 15:48
Azerbaijan football

The player from "Lerik" who injured the player of "Sumgayit" was disqualified for 6 games

The player who injured "Sumgayit" player Christian Velinovski was punished
"Neftchi" international: "We have a big points difference with Qarabag, but everything is possible in football"
6 December 15:06
Azerbaijan football

"Neftchi" international: "We have a big points difference with Qarabag, but everything is possible in football"

"There are 2 rounds left in the Premier League game with "Qarabag"

Most read

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
Azerbaijani Para judokas won 3 medals in Tokyo - FOTO
4 December 15:33
Judo

Azerbaijani Para judokas won 3 medals in Tokyo - FOTO

3 members of the Azerbaijan national team joined the fight in the J2 category
FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO
4 December 19:44
Other

FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan