"Neftchi" international: "We have a big points difference with Qarabag, but everything is possible in football"

"There are 2 rounds left in the Premier League game with "Qarabag".

Idman.biz reports that "Neftchi" player Lucas Melano said this at the press conference held today while evaluating the Azerbaijani derby with "Qarabag".

The Argentinian forward said that there is still a long way to go before the end of the championship: the difference in points between us and "Qarabag" is huge. But everything is possible in football. Not only the match with "Qarabag", but all matches should be tuned. After that, we have to think about the game with Aghdam people and get results."

He also talked about his successful MLS career. The forward noted that he was not aware that Samuel Armenteros, who played with him in "Portland Timbers", was wearing the uniform of "Qarabag": "We have a very good relationship with him. We talked often. There was no talk only about Azerbaijan. He played in many countries. In MLS, I played against players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Didier Drogba, Giovinco, Frank Lampard. Currently, MLS is more developed. If I'm lucky, I'll be back sometime. In the future, after finishing my career, I want to live in the United States."

Lucas also expressed his opinion about Adrian Mutu. He said that every coach has his own philosophy and idea: "In the true sense of the word, our trainings are going great. We have a good team. We also try to fulfill the coach's tasks as much as possible. We do our best. Sometimes it is received, sometimes not."

It should be noted that Melano, who was transferred to "Neftchi" in September of this year, played 7 games in the Azerbaijan Championship.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz