Bakhtiyar Musayev mentioned his favorite players and the top three teams in the Azerbaijan Championship – INTERVIEW

Interview of veteran Azerbaijani football player Bakhtiyar Musayev to Idman.biz website

- The matches are getting more intense in the Azerbaijan Championship. How would you interpret the Premier League after the 15th round?

- Quite a few surprising results were recorded in the championship this season. There were losses of the teams we are used to seeing in the leaders group. Clubs such as "Sabah", "Neftchi" can be cited as an example. They have lost a lot of points and that is why they are not at the top of the standings. Even "Qarabag" started the championship with a loss of points. Only the representative of Aghdam gradually recovered and confidently strengthened his position in the first place. We would like to see very good games in every round. Unfortunately, we cannot see such a struggle. Sometimes two rounds of normal quality football are played. But in most of the matches there is a speed probem. In my opinion, the role of judges here is huge. Because even in every small mistake, they save the game, especially the young referees. The VAR referees make a decision at the end of long discussions. True, it is possible that the shooting of the incident is poor. However, referees are the main factor in increasing the pace of the game and raising the level of the championship.

- You said there were surprising results. Which team surprised you with its performance in the championship?

- So far, there are teams that have surprised me in both positive and negative ways. For example, it was nice that "Zira" led the tournament table for a long time. However, "Neftchi" and "Sabah" did not start the championship well. These 3 teams surprised me a lot. It is clear that even if "Qarabag" lost points at the start of the championship, we knew that it would not have an opponent.

- Which player would you distinguish as a player?

- For me there are two brilliant players. These are Olavio Juninho and Andrey Lunev from "Qarabag". They differ greatly in their experience. Also, they leave other players behind with their quality tackle.

- Do you think it is possible to predict the outcome of the championship now?

- There are more games ahead. It is difficult to say a definite word now. But I have guesses about a number of teams. I think that "Qarabag" will definitely be in the first place. I see "Sabah" in the second place. However, they are a little behind, but I hope that they will gather in the next rounds and go up. "Zira" or "Neftchi" will be in the third and fourth places. According to me, they will also go to Euro Cup. I don't believe that any club other than the ones I mentioned will be surprised.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz