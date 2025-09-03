4 September 2025
Turkic-Speaking States Universiade to begin in Kyrgyzstan

Wrestling
News
3 September 2025 17:45
Turkic-Speaking States Universiade to begin in Kyrgyzstan

The Turkic-Speaking States Universiade will kick off tomorrow in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

The games, held for the third time, will include six sports: wrestling, judo, chess, table tennis, volleyball, and futsal, Idman.biz reports.

Wrestling competitions will take place in Olympic weight categories for both freestyle and Greco-Roman styles. According to the regulations, student-athletes aged 17–25 will compete. The wrestling events will be held on September 6–7 at the sports hall of the “Rukh Ordo” Cultural Center.

In freestyle wrestling, Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Musa Aghayev (65 kg), Ramik Heybatov (74 kg), Ashraf Ashirov (86 kg), Islam Ilyasov (97 kg), and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will compete under the guidance of head coach Arif Abdullayev and coach Ashraf Aliyev.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Azerbaijan will be represented by Vadat Gasimli (60 kg), Roman Karimov (67 kg), Javad Mammadov (77 kg), Orkhan Hajiyev (87 kg), Ali Guliyev (97 kg), and Mazaim Mardanov (130 kg), coached by Akif Aliyev and Zohrab Abbasov.

On September 6, champions will be determined in the 57, 74, and 97 kg categories in freestyle wrestling and in the 60, 77, and 97 kg categories in Greco-Roman wrestling. Medalists in the remaining weight classes will be decided the following day.

Idman.biz

