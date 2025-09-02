Oyan Nazariani: “We do our best to achieve top results in every competition” – INTERVIEW

Oyan Nazariani, head coach of the Azerbaijan national beach wrestling team, gave an interview to the federation’s press service.

Idman.biz reports that he evaluated the Azerbaijan Championship and discussed upcoming competitions.

– How do you assess the Azerbaijan Championship held in July and its results?

– After a two-year break, the Azerbaijan Championship was held again. The championship took place in two age groups – U17 and seniors. Unlike previous championships, winners were determined for the first time among women in beach wrestling. A significant number of participants competed, and our expectations were met. The main goal of holding this championship was to give the young athletes an earlier start in preparing for next year’s Youth Olympic Games, identify a broad base of wrestlers for the national team, involve them in the training process, and prepare them for competitions.

– You started a training camp immediately after the championship. How did the preparation go? Is the team fully ready for the competitions over the next two months?

– Right after the championship, we called the wrestlers into the national team. We started with one daily training session. I introduced the new athletes to the rules of beach wrestling, training types, and training discipline. Then we began the first training camp of the year. Initially, we focused on general physical and functional preparation. Although the camp ended on August 30, our training will continue until the competitions. First, the senior team will travel to Casablanca, Morocco, to participate in the stage of the World Series. Immediately after returning, we will start the final training camp for the U17 World Championship, focusing on agility and tactics. We still have time and will work to improve as much as possible to perform at our best in the competitions.

– The number of participants in international beach wrestling competitions is steadily increasing, which makes the competition stronger. What are your expectations in this context?

– I am not in favor of speaking too ambitiously before the competitions. Every competition has its own specifics. In any case, we do our best in every event and train accordingly. The results we achieve and the value of the medals will depend on the conditions on the day – the performance of our wrestlers and their opponents. We hope to achieve high results at the U17 World Championship. Even if we participate with few wrestlers in the World Series, we are still candidates for medals in that competition.

Idman.biz