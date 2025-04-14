14 April 2025
EN

Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates Azerbaijani wrestlers on European Championship success

Wrestling
News
14 April 2025 12:42
7
President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Mikayil Jabbarov, has congratulated the national wrestling teams on their remarkable performance at the European Championship held in Slovakia.

Jabbarov shared a message on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, praising both the freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams for becoming European champions, Idman.biz reports.

“At the European Championship held in Slovakia, both our freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams were crowned European champions,” he wrote.

Jabbarov highlighted the national teams’ impressive achievements in Bratislava, stating:
“Our wrestlers secured a total of 4 gold, 2 silver, and 7 bronze medals. This marks the fifth time our freestyle team has won the European Championship title in team rankings. Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) claimed gold, Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) won silver, while Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Kenan Heybatov (70 kg), and Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg) each earned bronze medals.

Despite injuries, Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) of our women’s team showed great determination to finish third in Europe.

Our Greco-Roman team also made history by winning the European title for the second time. Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) captured gold, Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) took silver, and Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) claimed bronze.

The professionalism and resilience shown by our athletes once again proved that Azerbaijani wrestling is a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.
Congratulations to our wrestlers, their families, coaches, and Federation representatives!”

Team Azerbaijan finished the tournament with an outstanding haul of 4 gold, 2 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

