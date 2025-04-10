European Wrestling Championship: Two Azerbaijani wrestlers begin, Kolesnik eyes medal

The European Wrestling Championship continues in Bratislava, Slovakia.

On the fourth day of the competition, female wrestlers will take to the mat, with five weight categories kicking off their battles, Idman.biz reports.

In the other five categories, consolation and medal matches will take place. Two Azerbaijani wrestlers will begin their campaigns, with one heading into a medal match.

Women's Wrestling

April 10

57 kg

Jala Aliyeva will start from the quarter-finals, facing the winner of the match between Magdalena Glodek (Poland) and Graciela Díaz (Spain).

59 kg

Alyona Kolesnik will compete for the bronze medal, facing the winner of the match between Aurora Russo (Italy) and Mariana Cherdivara (Moldova).

62 kg

Ruzanna Mammadova will start in the round of 16 against Germany’s Luisa Niemesch.

The championship is held at the X-Bionic Sports Complex, with matches beginning daily at 12:30 PM Baku time, semi-finals at 18:45, and finals at 20:00.

