11 March 2025
EN

European Championship: Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals

Wrestling
News
11 March 2025 16:23
24
European Championship: Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, Albania. On the fourth day of competition, female wrestlers took to the mats, with four representatives from Azerbaijan competing. Two of them have secured spots in the semifinals, Idman.biz reports.

Women's Wrestling

53 kg
Elnura Mammadova dominated Italy's Maria Ferone with an 11-0 victory, advancing to the semifinals. She will face Spain’s Carla Soler for a place in the final.

57 kg
Gultekin Shirinova was defeated by Belarusian Arina Martinava (UWW) in the quarterfinals, losing 2-10.

62 kg
Birgul Sultanova lost her quarterfinal match against France’s Iris Thibault with a score of 1-3.

65 kg
Ruzanna Mammadova defeated Poland’s Olga Padosik (6-3) and Russia’s Ekaterina Koshkina (UWW) (8-6) to advance to the semifinals. She will now face Belarusian Kseniya Tsyareniya (UWW).

The semifinal matches will begin at 19:45 Baku time, followed by the medal bouts at 21:00.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Arsenii Dzhioev: "We will continue to make our fans proud"
09:55
Wrestling

Arsenii Dzhioev: "We will continue to make our fans proud"

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg) shared his thoughts after securing gold
Two wrestlers in the semifinals, Yusif Dursunov's bronze chance
10 March 17:00
Wrestling

Two wrestlers in the semifinals, Yusif Dursunov's bronze chance

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, Albania

Two of Azerbaijani athletes will wrestle in the final tonight - PHOTO
9 March 15:46
Wrestling

Two of Azerbaijani athletes will wrestle in the final tonight - PHOTO

European Championship among wrestlers under 23 is being held in the capital of Albania, Tirana
Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semifinals of European Championship
8 March 17:51
Wrestling

Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semifinals of European Championship

European Championship among wrestlers under 23 has started

Taleh Mammadov: “Becoming a strong athlete requires strict discipline”
7 March 14:23
Wrestling

Taleh Mammadov: “Becoming a strong athlete requires strict discipline”

Mammadov told that discipline and health are crucial for any athlete aiming for greatness

Azerbaijani wrestlers set for U23 European Championship
7 March 13:49
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers set for U23 European Championship

The 2025 wrestling season is kicking off with one of the year’s most significant competitions

Most read

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings
Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
9 March 10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
9 March 09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded
Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today