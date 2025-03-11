European Championship: Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, Albania. On the fourth day of competition, female wrestlers took to the mats, with four representatives from Azerbaijan competing. Two of them have secured spots in the semifinals, Idman.biz reports.

Women's Wrestling

53 kg

Elnura Mammadova dominated Italy's Maria Ferone with an 11-0 victory, advancing to the semifinals. She will face Spain’s Carla Soler for a place in the final.

57 kg

Gultekin Shirinova was defeated by Belarusian Arina Martinava (UWW) in the quarterfinals, losing 2-10.

62 kg

Birgul Sultanova lost her quarterfinal match against France’s Iris Thibault with a score of 1-3.

65 kg

Ruzanna Mammadova defeated Poland’s Olga Padosik (6-3) and Russia’s Ekaterina Koshkina (UWW) (8-6) to advance to the semifinals. She will now face Belarusian Kseniya Tsyareniya (UWW).

The semifinal matches will begin at 19:45 Baku time, followed by the medal bouts at 21:00.

Idman.biz