14 February 2025
EN

Wrestler wearing Russian flag at Azerbaijani Championship criticized – VIDEO

Wrestling
News
14 February 2025 16:49
28
A wrestler competing in the U20 Azerbaijani Championship in the 125kg weight class has sparked controversy after wearing a uniform with the Russian flag, leading to discussions on social media.

Idman.biz, referencing Qafqazinfo, reports that his participation in the national championship with another country's flag has faced criticism.

The decision to wear a foreign flag at the Azerbaijani national championship raised questions.

In a statement to our website, the spokesperson for the Wrestling Federation, Sarkhan Musali, confirmed that athletes are prohibited from competing with a foreign flag in the country's championships.

Musali further clarified that the Russian flag on Mukhammad Kantemirov's uniform was originally covered: “In fact, we have footage showing that the Russian flag on his uniform was previously covered. However, the sticker placed over the flag eventually peeled off. The referees noticed the sticker had come off and immediately covered it again. This happened in the final within a short period of time."

Kantemirov, a silver medalist at the European Youth Championships and a bronze medalist at the World Championships, was wearing his usual uniform. The official noted that if the athlete had informed them in advance, they would have provided an alternative outfit. Since no prior notification was given, this situation arose.

