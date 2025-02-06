6 February 2025
Flying start for Azerbaijan at Zagreb Open: 1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze on day one

The first ranking series tournament of the year, Zagreb Open, has officially kicked off in the Croatian capital.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers stepped onto the mat on the opening day, delivering a strong performance and securing one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

Seniors - Freestyle
57 kg – Silver for Islam Bazarganov
Islam Bazarqanov started strong, defeating Serbia’s Azamat Tuskaev 3-1 in the quarterfinals. He continued his momentum in the semifinals with a dominant 10-0 victory over Iran’s Farhad Khateri. However, in the final, Bazarganov fell short against the USA’s Spencer Lee, settling for silver with a 2-6 loss.
61 kg – Bronze for Nuraddin Novruzov
After an early setback against Iran’s Ebrahim Khari (0-10) in the qualification round, Nuraddin Novruzov bounced back in the repechage, defeating Moldova’s Leomid Kolesnik with a commanding 14-3 victory. In the bronze medal match, he overcame Iran’s Reza Hossein Momenijoujadeh with an 8-4 win to secure his place on the podium.
65 kg – Bronze for Ali Rahimzada
Ali Rahimzada started with a victory over Poland’s Krzysztof Bienkowski (3-0) but faced defeat against the USA’s Joseph McKenna (4-7) in the quarterfinals. In the bronze medal bout, he redeemed himself by defeating Georgia’s Goga Otinashvili 6-0.
70 kg – Gold for Kenan Heybatov
Kenan Heybatov had a remarkable run, defeating Mexico’s Austin Gomez (9-5) in the qualification round, followed by a dominant 11-1 win over Poland’s Patryk Krzysztof Olenczyn in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he continued his strong form, beating Iran’s Ebrahim Esmaeil Elahichouran 10-5. Heybatov then clinched the gold medal with a stunning 12-1 victory against Iran’s Sina Khalili in the final.
74 kg – No Medal for Aghanazar Novruzov
Aghanazar Novruzov was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Slovakia’s Tajmuraz Mairbekovic Salkazanov (0-5). In the bronze medal match, he faced Georgia’s Giorgi Elbakidze but suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat, missing out on a podium finish.
86 kg – Silver for Arsenii Dzhioev
Arseniy Djioyev dominated his early matches, securing two technical superiority wins over Ukraine’s Mukhammed Aliyev and Georgia’s Tariel Gaphrindashvili (both 10-0). He then defeated the USA’s Trent Hidlay 5-0 in the semifinals. In the final, Dzhioev faced another American, Zahid Valencia, but fell short with a 0-8 loss, earning a silver medal.

Azerbaijan has sent a delegation of 33 wrestlers to compete in Zagreb Open, aiming for more podium finishes in the upcoming days.

