The Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship concludes today, with medalists in five weight categories to be determined.

The freestyle wrestlers will compete in the 61kg, 70kg, 79kg, 92kg, and 125kg categories. Preliminary matches will kick off at 10:00 AM, followed by the medal bouts starting at 5:00 PM at the Baku Sports Palace, Idman.biz reports.

Notably, medalists from the championship will earn a spot on the national wrestling teams.

Idman.biz