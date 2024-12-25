Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship kicks off

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship for Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling has officially begun.

104 athletes competed on the first day in the Greco-Roman category across five weight classes: 55, 63, 72, 82, and 97 kg.

In a thrilling opening, Elmir Aliyev (55 kg) celebrated a championship victory after a three-year hiatus. Ziya Babashov claimed his third consecutive title in the 63 kg category, Idman.biz reports.

The 72 kg final saw a repeat of last year’s matchup, with Ruslan Nurullayev once again triumphing over Urfan Hasanli to retain his title. Meanwhile, a new champion emerged in the 82 kg category, as Gurban Gurbanov lived up to expectations and secured the gold.

In the highly anticipated 97 kg final, Murad Ahmadiev prevailed in a clash between two national team members, successfully defending his title.

Results:

55 kg

1. Elmir Aliyev (Neftchi)

2. Rashad Mammadov (Neftchi)

3. Rahim Hasanov (Neftchi), Elnar Ziyadov (Kurdamir, Gomrukchu)

63 kg

1. Ziya Babashov (Neftchi)

2. Parviz Dadashov (MIA)

3. Farid Bakhishli (Spartak), Ali Seyidali (Sumgayit-Tehsil, Spartak)

72 kg

1. Ruslan Nurullayev (Gomrukchu)

2. Urfan Hasanli (Neftchi)

3. Tavakgul Haziyev (Neftchi), Khalid Hasanov (Sumgayit, Zenit)

82 kg

1. Gurban Gurbanov (Neftchi)

2. Elmin Aliyev (Lankaran)

3. Elvin Osmanli (Mingachevir), Elmir Serkhanov (Hovsan)

97 kg

1. Murad Ahmadiev (Neftchi, Balakan)

2. Arif Niftullayev (Neftchi)

3. Agil Musayev (Spartak), Mahammad Ahmadiev (Neftchi, Balakan)

Idman.biz