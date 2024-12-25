25 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship kicks off

Wrestling
News
25 December 2024 09:10
24
Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship kicks off

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship for Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling has officially begun.

104 athletes competed on the first day in the Greco-Roman category across five weight classes: 55, 63, 72, 82, and 97 kg.

In a thrilling opening, Elmir Aliyev (55 kg) celebrated a championship victory after a three-year hiatus. Ziya Babashov claimed his third consecutive title in the 63 kg category, Idman.biz reports.

The 72 kg final saw a repeat of last year’s matchup, with Ruslan Nurullayev once again triumphing over Urfan Hasanli to retain his title. Meanwhile, a new champion emerged in the 82 kg category, as Gurban Gurbanov lived up to expectations and secured the gold.

In the highly anticipated 97 kg final, Murad Ahmadiev prevailed in a clash between two national team members, successfully defending his title.

Results:

55 kg

1. Elmir Aliyev (Neftchi)

2. Rashad Mammadov (Neftchi)

3. Rahim Hasanov (Neftchi), Elnar Ziyadov (Kurdamir, Gomrukchu)

63 kg

1. Ziya Babashov (Neftchi)

2. Parviz Dadashov (MIA)

3. Farid Bakhishli (Spartak), Ali Seyidali (Sumgayit-Tehsil, Spartak)

72 kg

1. Ruslan Nurullayev (Gomrukchu)

2. Urfan Hasanli (Neftchi)

3. Tavakgul Haziyev (Neftchi), Khalid Hasanov (Sumgayit, Zenit)

82 kg

1. Gurban Gurbanov (Neftchi)

2. Elmin Aliyev (Lankaran)

3. Elvin Osmanli (Mingachevir), Elmir Serkhanov (Hovsan)

97 kg

1. Murad Ahmadiev (Neftchi, Balakan)

2. Arif Niftullayev (Neftchi)

3. Agil Musayev (Spartak), Mahammad Ahmadiev (Neftchi, Balakan)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Hijran Sharifov: "I will dedicate all my strength to Azerbaijani sports"
09:00
Wrestling

Hijran Sharifov: "I will dedicate all my strength to Azerbaijani sports"

"I believe that future generations in Azerbaijan will produce promising referees."
Azerbaijan’s strongest wrestlers to be determined
24 December 10:02
Wrestling

Azerbaijan’s strongest wrestlers to be determined

The first two days will feature Greco-Roman wrestling, followed by freestyle wrestling in the final two days
Foreign referees for the Azerbaijan Championship matches determined
23 December 12:41
Wrestling

Foreign referees for the Azerbaijan Championship matches determined

The crucial and decisive matches will be officiated by referees from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Georgia
Wrestlers will kick off the season in Zagreb
23 December 12:02
Wrestling

Wrestlers will kick off the season in Zagreb

The first ranking tournament of 2025 will take place in Zagreb, Croatia, in the second month of the year
Today's children, tomorrow's pahlavans - PHOTO REPORT
18 December 12:13
Wrestling

Today's children, tomorrow's pahlavans - PHOTO REPORT

The future of Azerbaijani sports lies in the hands of today's children, teenagers, and youth
Azerbaijan’s former national wrestler given 4-year suspension at 41
12 December 14:37
Wrestling

Azerbaijan’s former national wrestler given 4-year suspension at 41

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has imposed a 4-year suspension on Russian wrestler Khizar Durgaev for violating anti-doping regulations

Most read

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal
23 December 10:54
Football

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal

Fans at the stadium drew attention by displaying the Roman salute, a gesture once associated with fascists during Mussolini's era
Aykhan Abbasov: "Experienced coaches came here and could not succeed"
22 December 17:21
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "Experienced coaches came here and could not succeed"

He also answered the journalists' questions
Nico Williams in PSG's goal
22 December 18:14
Football

Nico Williams in PSG's goal

PSG aimed to transfer the striker of the Spanish national team, Nico Williams
Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"
22 December 18:03
Football

Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Brazilian forward spoke about this to Estadio Deportivo