Azerbaijani wrestler crowned champion

The Stars of Wrestling League tournament in freestyle wrestling concluded in Astana, Kazakhstan, with Azerbaijani athlete Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg) emerging as the champion.

Idman.biz reports that Novruzov showcased an exceptional performance, defeating all his opponents to claim the gold medal.

- In his first match, he overcame Kanat Mussabekov of Kazakhstan with a 3-1 score.

- He then defeated Russian wrestler Anzor Zakuyev in a tightly contested bout, winning 2-1.

- In the final, Novruzov secured victory against Uzbekistan’s Mirzo Khaitov with a commanding 4-1 score.

With this achievement, Novruzov proudly stood atop the podium, bringing honor to Azerbaijan.

