29 November 2024
EN

Eldaniz Azizli and Ulvi Ganizade secure top spots

Wrestling
News
29 November 2024 00:02
17
The United World Wrestling (UWW) has released the final rankings for 2024, with two Azerbaijani wrestlers claiming first place in their respective weight categories.

Idman.biz reports that Greco-Roman wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) and Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) have finished the year as leaders. Meanwhile, Nihat Mammadli (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) achieved second-place rankings in their categories.

In freestyle wrestling, Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg) earned Azerbaijan’s best result, securing second place.

For women’s wrestling, Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg) delivered the top performance, ranking third.

The rankings were determined based on results from the Olympic Games, world and continental championships, and other ranking tournaments.

Idman.biz

