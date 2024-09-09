Another Azerbaijani wrestler secures medal in Astana

The 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 held in Astana, Kazakhstan continues.

Ulviyya Bayramova (52 kg) won a bronze medal in Kazakh wrestling, Idman.biz reports.

The wrester achieved this result by defeating Moldovan Maria Leorda.

The 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 will continue until September 13. In the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by a total of 54 athletes in 8 types - 3

Qazaq Kuresi, Mangala, Ashyrtmaly Aba Gureshi, Koresh, Mas-wrestling, wrestling, Alysh, traditional archery.

Idman.biz