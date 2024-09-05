World Championship: 2 Azerbaijani wrestlers join fighting

The U20 World Wrestling Championships held in Pontevedra, Spain continues.

As per Idman.biz, the fight of female wrestlers will continue on the 4th day of the competition.

2 wrestlers from Azerbaijan will compete in the 1/8 final stage.

U-20 World Championship

Women's wrestling

1/8 final

5️3 kg

Asmar Jankurtaran's opponent in the first round will be the winner of Sofiia Marchenko (Ukraine) - Hava Konca (Turkiye).

62 kg

Gunay Gurbanova will face the winner of the bout between Candelo Castro (Spain) and Annatina Kendra (Switzerland) in her first match.

The Azerbaijan national team is represented by 25 athletes at the World Championship that will end on September 8.



