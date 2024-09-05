5 September 2024
EN

World Championship: 2 Azerbaijani wrestlers join fighting

Wrestling
News
5 September 2024 10:05
36
World Championship: 2 Azerbaijani wrestlers join fighting

The U20 World Wrestling Championships held in Pontevedra, Spain continues.

As per Idman.biz, the fight of female wrestlers will continue on the 4th day of the competition.

2 wrestlers from Azerbaijan will compete in the 1/8 final stage.

U-20 World Championship
Women's wrestling
1/8 final
5️3 kg
Asmar Jankurtaran's opponent in the first round will be the winner of Sofiia Marchenko (Ukraine) - Hava Konca (Turkiye).

62 kg
Gunay Gurbanova will face the winner of the bout between Candelo Castro (Spain) and Annatina Kendra (Switzerland) in her first match.
The Azerbaijan national team is represented by 25 athletes at the World Championship that will end on September 8.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz compete for bronze
14:08
Wrestling

World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz compete for bronze

The Azerbaijan national team is represented by 25 athletes at the Championship that will end on September 8
World Championship: Bronze medal from Ruslan Nurullayev
4 September 21:38
Wrestling

World Championship: Bronze medal from Ruslan Nurullayev

On the 3rd day of the U20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain, the Greco-Roman wrestling matches will be concluded
World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze
4 September 19:43
Wrestling

World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze

Wrestlers in 3 weight classes went on the mat to qualify for the decisive match
Joju Samadov: "It would be ungrateful not to consider silver a success" - VIDEO
4 September 11:40
Wrestling

Joju Samadov: "It would be ungrateful not to consider silver a success" - VIDEO

"I wanted to wrestle in the same way in the final"
World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver
3 September 22:14
Wrestling

World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver

2 Azerbaijani wrestlers fought for medals
World Championship: 3 more Greco-Roman wrestlers join the fight
3 September 10:24
Wrestling

World Championship: 3 more Greco-Roman wrestlers join the fight

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete in the qualification, and one in the 1/8 finals

Most read

Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO
3 September 23:18
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO

She crossed the finish line first in 11.76 seconds

Ludogorets defender to play against Azerbaijan
2 September 16:17
Football

Ludogorets defender to play against Azerbaijan

The Swedish national team starts training camp in Stockholm today
World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver
3 September 22:14
Wrestling

World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver

2 Azerbaijani wrestlers fought for medals
Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"
4 September 16:48
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"

At the same time, Valiyeva expressed her gratitude to Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention to sports and Paralympics