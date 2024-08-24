The best RESULT of Azerbaijan national team in the world championship in the last 9 years

The women's wrestling competition at the U-17 World Championship held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, has been concluded.

3 of Azerbaijani 6 female wrestlers who participated in the World Cup ended their performance with a medal, Idman.biz reports.

Nazrin Ahmadli (40 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (61 kg) and Zahra Karimzade (69 kg) were third in the world.

Azerbaijan national team has achieved the best result of the last 9 years in terms of the number of medals. Azerbaijan team headed to the World Cup under the leadership of senior coach Rovshan Umudov and coach Hasrat Mammadyarov took 6th place with 5️5️ points. This is the highest score in the history of U-17 world championships in women's wrestling.

Idman.biz