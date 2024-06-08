8 June 2024
EN

Rating tournament: Murad Mammadov in the final

Wrestling
News
8 June 2024 16:51
11
Rating tournament: Murad Mammadov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament continues in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that on the third day of the competition, the fight of Greek-Roman wrestlers started.

2 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team took to the carpet. Among them, Murad Mammadov (63 kg), the licensee of the Paris-2023 Summer Olympic Games, defeated local Levente Toth with a score of 11:0 in the quarter-finals. He then won the Iranian Meysam Dalkhani (10:1) and advanced to the finals. Mammadov's opponent in the decisive match will be Victor Chobanu from Moldova.

Beka Kandelaki, who wrestled at 130 kg, ended the fight early. At the start, he lost to Rza Kayaalp from Türkiye with a score of 0:3.

5 Greco-Roman wrestlers represent our country in the competition. Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Hasrat Jafarov, Ulvi Ganizade (both 72 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) will join the fight tomorrow.
It should be noted that our national team has 2 medals after 2 days. Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won a silver medal and Haji Aliyev (65 kg) a bronze medal in the freestyle.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Eldeniz Azizli: "I'm not at my best, but..."
6 June 13:51
Wrestling

Eldeniz Azizli: "I'm not at my best, but..."

"We tried our best. I hope it will be good"
Gurban Gurbanov: "I'm not living my youth" - INTERVIEW
4 June 15:45
Wrestling

Gurban Gurbanov: "I'm not living my youth" - INTERVIEW

"Meanwhile, not only our first and last name, but also the name of our fathers are the same: Gurbanov Gurban Osman oglu"
14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest
30 May 15:48
Wrestling

14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest

The participants of the wrestling ranking series tournament to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, have been determined
JUST IN: Asif Shiraliyev will judge in Paris-2024
30 May 15:14
Wrestling

JUST IN: Asif Shiraliyev will judge in Paris-2024

Azerbaijani referee will arbitrate at the Olympics next time
The European championship full of records
28 May 15:50
Wrestling

The European championship full of records

Azerbaijan has hosted prestigious wrestling competitions many times
7 medals from 7 wrestlers in Gori
27 May 16:19
Wrestling

7 medals from 7 wrestlers in Gori

The teams of Georgia, Azerbaijan, USA, Kazakhstan and Iran participated in the U20 age group tournament

Most read

Messi confesses: "The best team is Real Madrid"
7 June 16:24
Football

Messi confesses: "The best team is Real Madrid"

The 36-year-old star was asked which is the best team in the world
Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE
6 June 17:10
Football

Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE

Six of the players who have appeared at least once have played in two clubs
Albanian starting team for the game with Azerbaijan - PHOTO
7 June 12:04
Football

Albanian starting team for the game with Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today's match between Azerbaijan and Albania in Hungary will start at 21:00 Baku time
EURO 2024: The final list of the Bundesteam
7 June 17:05
Football

EURO 2024: The final list of the Bundesteam

The head coach of the national team, Julian Nagelsmann, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament