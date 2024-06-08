Rating tournament: Murad Mammadov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament continues in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that on the third day of the competition, the fight of Greek-Roman wrestlers started.

2 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team took to the carpet. Among them, Murad Mammadov (63 kg), the licensee of the Paris-2023 Summer Olympic Games, defeated local Levente Toth with a score of 11:0 in the quarter-finals. He then won the Iranian Meysam Dalkhani (10:1) and advanced to the finals. Mammadov's opponent in the decisive match will be Victor Chobanu from Moldova.

Beka Kandelaki, who wrestled at 130 kg, ended the fight early. At the start, he lost to Rza Kayaalp from Türkiye with a score of 0:3.

5 Greco-Roman wrestlers represent our country in the competition. Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Hasrat Jafarov, Ulvi Ganizade (both 72 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) will join the fight tomorrow.

It should be noted that our national team has 2 medals after 2 days. Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won a silver medal and Haji Aliyev (65 kg) a bronze medal in the freestyle.

Idman.biz