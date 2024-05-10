Stadnik and her teammates at Paris-2024

10 May 2024
The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling held in Istanbul, Turkiye continues.

Women wrestlers will start fighting on the second day of the competition, as Idman.biz reports.

5 members of the Azerbaijan national team will also appear on the mat. Azerbaijan’s national team of women, which has not yet qualified for Paris-2024, will try to take advantage of the last chance. The winner of the first 3 places will get the right to participate in the Olympics.

50 kg
Maria Stadnik, a four-time Olympic medalist, will start the competition from the 1/8 finals. She will meet the winner of Meng Hsieh (Chinese Taipei) - Aintzane Goni (Spain) fight.

53 kg
Gultekin Shirinova will face Laura Avila (Cuba) in the qualifying round.

57 kg
Alyona Kolesnik's opponent in the qualifying round will be Ramona Galambos (Hungary).

62 k
Ruzanna Mammadova will start the competition from the qualification and face Anastasija Grigorjeva (Latvia).

68 kg
Elis Manolova's opponent in the qualifying round will be Nicoll Parrado (Colombia).

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani team won 6 licenses in freestyle wrestling and 5 licenses in Greco-Roman wrestling for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

