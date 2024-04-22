Towards Paris-2024: Azerbaijan is in the top nine

36 more wrestlers who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that after the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, a total of 232 participants of Paris-2024 have been confirmed.

It has already found 13 license holders in each weight. The fight for the last three qualifications will take place at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which will be held in Istanbul, Turkiye, on May 9-12.

Wrestlers from 55 countries have won 213 of the 232 licenses that have reached their owners so far. 19 athletes with neutral status also got tickets to Paris.

Japan and the United States lead the way, qualifying in 13 of the 18 weights. The Azerbaijan national team, which has 8 licenses, is in the top nine.

Azerbaijan shares 7-9 places with Algeria and Kyrgyzstan.

1-2. Japan – 13

USA - 13

3. Iran - 11

4-5. Cuba - 10

Egypt - 10

6. Turkiye - 9

7-9. Azerbaijan - 8

Algeria – 8

Kyrgyzstan - 8

10-11. China - 7

Uzbekistan - 7

12-13. Kazakhstan - 6

Nigeria – 6

14-16. Armenia - 5

Canada – 5

Mongolia - 5

17-26. Colombia – 4

Ecuador - 4

Georgia - 4

India – 4

DPRK - 4

Puerto Rico – 4

Serbia – 4

Tunisia – 4

Ukraine

Venezuela - 4

27-29. Germany – 3

Hungary – 3

Moldova – 3

30-38. Australia – 2

Bulgaria – 2

Chile – 2

France – 2

Guam – 2

Guinea-Bissau – 2

Mexico – 2

Poland - 2

South Korea – 2

40-55. Albania - 1

Bahrain - 1

Czech Republic – 1

Dominican Republic – 1

Finland – 1

Greece – 1

Honduras – 1

Lithuania – 1

Morocco – 1

New Zealand – 1

Norway – 1

Romania – 1

Samoa – 1

San Marino – 1

CAR – 1

Sweden – 1

*Individual Neutral Athletes - 19



Idman.biz