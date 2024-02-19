European Champion of Azerbaijan: "I will talk to the doctors, this is dangerous for my health" – Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. The guest of the program this time was Murad Mammadov, winner of the last European championship in Greco-Roman wrestling, World Championship winner.

Our guest evaluated the performance of our national team at the European Championship held in Romania and commented on the way to the gold medal. He also expressed his desire to participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and raise the Azerbaijani flag high.

We present the video version of the interview:



Idman.biz