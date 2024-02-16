European Championship: Manolova won bronze, Soltanova got no medal

The competition of female wrestlers at the European wrestling championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, was concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that on the fifth day of the championship, the medal winners in 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 65 kg and 72 kg were announced.

Two members of the Azerbaijan national team fought for the medal. Elis Manolova (65 kg) was the bronze medalist of the European Championship.

62 kg

Birgul Soltanova went to the consolation match. The Azerbaijani representative, who wrestled with local athlete Amina Roksana Capezanla, won with a score of 6:0 and won the right to participate in the match for the bronze medal. She lost to Belarusian Veranika Ivanova (6:9) and ended the championship without a medal.

65kg

Elis Manolova, who won 1 gold and 3 silver in the 65 kg European championships, went to the mat for the first bronze. In the match for the medal, she defeated the German Anne Nuernberger with a score of 2:1.

It should be noted that the female wrestlers won two gold medals in Bucharest. Maria Stadnik (50 kg) was 10th, and Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg) was the strongest on the continent for the first time.

Idman.biz