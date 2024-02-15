16 February 2024
EN

Stadnik is now 10th time European Champion, first title of Kolesnik

Wrestling
News
15 February 2024 21:45
Today, the first prize-winners of women's wrestlers were announced at the European Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

Idman.biz reports that decisive matches took place in 50, 55, 59, 68 and 76 kg weights.

Two members of the Azerbaijan national team also appeared on the mat. Maria Stadnik and Alyona Kolesnik finished their final match with victory and won the title of European Champion.

50 kg
9-time European champion Maria Stadnik went to the mat for the 10th title. He faced Turkiye's Evin Demirhan in the decisive match and won 10:0. With this, Stadnik won the title of the strongest of the continent for the 10th time.

59 kg
Alyona Kolesnik, three-time bronze medalist of the European Championships, successfully completed her first final. She wrestled with Ukrainian Alina Filipovich. Although the match ended 3:3, Kolesnik won her first title as she won the last point.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team went to Bucharest with 5 female wrestlers.

Idman.biz

