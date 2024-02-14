14 February 2024
EN

Rashad Mammadov: "This is just a beginning, I will prove myself" - INTERVIEW

Wrestling
Interview
14 February 2024 10:45
Rashad Mammadov: "This is just a beginning, I will prove myself" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling silver medallist at the European Championship, on the Idman.biz website

- Many were taken aback as you finished second in the European Championship, where you participated for the first time as an adult. What was lacking in the end obtain the victory?

- There was some haste in the deciding match with Moldovan Artiom Deleanu. For this reason, the gold was lost. I believe that I will overcome this in the future.

- Then the confidence of defeating Nugzari Tsurtsumia, one of the leaders of the weight, played a role in this defeat, can't you say?
No, I wasn't persuaded. I thought I could take home a gold medal to the end. Unfortunately, I was unable to attend. It has never been an easy fight.

- Which meeting do you think is the hardest?

- The championship game. That was how the match ended, even though I could have won. I'll deal with any deficiency.

- Did you believe that you would win this result before the competition?

- I prepared very well for the European Championship. I believed in myself. I was confident that I would get results and I did.

- After that, we can say that in 55 kg, Rashad will replace the three-time world and two-time European champion Eldeniz Azizli.

- I will try to be a worthy follower of the leader of our team, Eldeniz Azizli.

- Can we see you in the next competition in Olympic weight?

- I haven't fully proven myself at 55 kg yet. I also have the idea of performing in Olympic weight. I will think about it after I prove myself at this weight.

- Do you still think so after the success of your debut?

- I cannot say that I have proved myself. We have big competitions ahead. This is just the beginning.

- What is your biggest goal?

- Like every athlete, my goal is to become an Olympic champion.

- From whom did you receive the first congratulations after winning the medal?

- After my speech, my teachers, coaches, family, friends and acquaintances congratulated me. I am grateful to everyone.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Murad became the European champion, Rashad won silver, Beka got bronze
13 February 23:05
Wrestling

Murad became the European champion, Rashad won silver, Beka got bronze

Today, the first winners of the European Wrestling Championship were announced
European Championship: Murad Mammadov completed his medal collection
13 February 22:33
Wrestling

European Championship: Murad Mammadov completed his medal collection

Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team Murad Mammadov completed his collection of medals at the European Championship
Taleh Mammadov’s expectation of 7 medals: "He surprised the team" - INTERVIEW - VIDEO
13 February 14:53
Wrestling

Taleh Mammadov’s expectation of 7 medals: "He surprised the team" - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

"There are some weights that we are even waiting for the championship"
Taleh Mammadov's career is in question – REASON
13 February 10:55
Wrestling

Taleh Mammadov's career is in question – REASON

"If I recover and everything goes well, I will continue wrestling next year"
Elchin Jafarov: "I’m not a fortune teller to predict"
12 February 13:08
Wrestling

Elchin Jafarov: "I’m not a fortune teller to predict"

"Azerbaijan national team went to the European championship with the strongest"
European Wrestling Championship: Azerbaijan’s representatives - NAMES
9 February 17:24
Wrestling

European Wrestling Championship: Azerbaijan’s representatives - NAMES

25 of the athletes will compete in three categories in the continental championship

Most read

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO
12 February 09:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg
Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO
13 February 15:33
World football

Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO

Striking claims from the Brazilian legend
Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO
13 February 09:56
Other

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project. In the program, which will be hosted by one of the country's well-known TV presenters, famous faces of show business will demonstrate their sports skills
Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO
13 February 16:34
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

"Everything is OK. Each of the players is well prepared for the game"