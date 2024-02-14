Rashad Mammadov: "This is just a beginning, I will prove myself" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling silver medallist at the European Championship, on the Idman.biz website

- Many were taken aback as you finished second in the European Championship, where you participated for the first time as an adult. What was lacking in the end obtain the victory?

- There was some haste in the deciding match with Moldovan Artiom Deleanu. For this reason, the gold was lost. I believe that I will overcome this in the future.

- Then the confidence of defeating Nugzari Tsurtsumia, one of the leaders of the weight, played a role in this defeat, can't you say?

No, I wasn't persuaded. I thought I could take home a gold medal to the end. Unfortunately, I was unable to attend. It has never been an easy fight.

- Which meeting do you think is the hardest?

- The championship game. That was how the match ended, even though I could have won. I'll deal with any deficiency.

- Did you believe that you would win this result before the competition?

- I prepared very well for the European Championship. I believed in myself. I was confident that I would get results and I did.

- After that, we can say that in 55 kg, Rashad will replace the three-time world and two-time European champion Eldeniz Azizli.

- I will try to be a worthy follower of the leader of our team, Eldeniz Azizli.

- Can we see you in the next competition in Olympic weight?

- I haven't fully proven myself at 55 kg yet. I also have the idea of performing in Olympic weight. I will think about it after I prove myself at this weight.

- Do you still think so after the success of your debut?

- I cannot say that I have proved myself. We have big competitions ahead. This is just the beginning.



- What is your biggest goal?

- Like every athlete, my goal is to become an Olympic champion.

- From whom did you receive the first congratulations after winning the medal?

- After my speech, my teachers, coaches, family, friends and acquaintances congratulated me. I am grateful to everyone.



