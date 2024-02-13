European Championship: Murad Mammadov completed his medal collection

Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team Murad Mammadov completed his collection of medals at the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the athlete competing in the 63 kg weight category achieved this success at the continental championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

29-year-old Mammadov won a silver medal in Russia in 2018 and a bronze medal in Hungary 4 years later, this time he added gold to his collection. As a result, he won all 3 prizes of the European Championship.

It should be noted that our first European champion in 2024 climbed to the podium in the 60 kg category in previous competitions.

Idman.biz