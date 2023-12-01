He has regained his form and won back the fans with becoming the best player in LaLiga.

Antoine Griezmann reflected on his disappointing time at Barcelona after returning to Atletico Madrid.

He gave an interview to ESPN website about this. Atletico Madrid have just fought back from 1-0 down to beat Villarreal 3-1 and, just a short distance inside the tunnel, the applause of the home crowd still ringing around the Estadio Metropolitano, Idman.biz reports according to his interview.

Griezmann, 32, created the equaliser and scored Atletico's crucial second against Villarreal. With that goal, he drew level as the club's all-time joint-second highest goal scorer -- 169 goals, with Adrian Escudero -- and helped give Atletico a club-record 15th consecutive home league win.

"When the fans are like that, it's a plus," Griezmann told ESPN. "When you're really tired, in the 80th minute, they're the ones who push you. They've brought a different atmosphere to this stadium. They make you want to give everything. And you can see it in the results."

It should be noted that since a difficult start to the 2022-23 season -- which coach Diego Simeone called the most difficult period of his 12 years in charge -- Atletico's fans have gone 10 months without seeing their team lose at home. Griezmann's contribution to that streak has been fundamental; for many, he's been the best player in LaLiga this calendar year.

Idman.biz