30 November 2023
EN

Maidstone United take a stand against gambling advertising in football

World football
News
30 November 2023 16:00
Maidstone United take a stand against gambling advertising in football

Sponsorship deals are essential to a club's survival but Maidstone United, whose average gate is 1,883 in National League South, have decided to take a stand against gambling advertising by signing up for the Big Step campaign.

Idman.biz reports according to BBC that the Stones have joined a number of other clubs - including Premier League Luton - in supporting the campaign, which is calling for an end to gambling and betting-related sponsorship in football.

"One of our players was suffering from anxiety due to drinking, drugs and gambling. That is what started the whole thing off," Maidstone's director of football Bill Williams said of the club's decision to sign up.

For the reasons that was banned for the impact on physical health, I can foresee the same happening here for the impact it can have on a person's mental health."
Maidstone signed up for the Big Step campaign in 2022 when they were in the National League, which in August 2021 agreed a two-year partnership with two online betting and casino platforms.

This weekend the Kent non-league club hope to hit the FA Cup jackpot by defeating Barrow from two levels above, and drawing a Premier League club in the third round.

"A club of Maidstone's size backing our cause is just as important as Luton in the Premier League," James Grimes, founder of Big Step, told BBC Sport. One of the arguments that the gambling industry use is that their advertising and sponsorship keep smaller clubs afloat. By having smaller clubs on board, people point to that and say, that evidently is not true. There are multiple clubs surviving and thriving without promoting gambling in front of their young fans."

Idman.biz

Related news

Everton face another points deduction EVERTON
18:07
World football

Everton face another points deduction EVERTON

Could be hit with a further points deduction this season if club are found guilty of new rule break
Man City and the Premier League agree date for trial over 115 financial rule-break charges
15:25
World football

Man City and the Premier League agree date for trial over 115 financial rule-break charges

The trial is expected to begin in the late autumn of next year
The FIFA ranking of national teams has been announced
15:12
World football

The FIFA ranking of national teams has been announced

The list is headed by Argentina
Tarik Elyunusi explained what could make it difficult for "Qarabag" in the match against "Molde" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
15:07
World football

Tarik Elyunusi explained what could make it difficult for "Qarabag" in the match against "Molde" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

The interview of Tarık Elyunusi, the former football player of the Norwegian national team and "Qarabag" to Idman.biz website
Sergio Ramos scores 10,000th Champions League goal - VİDEO
10:56
World football

Sergio Ramos scores 10,000th Champions League goal - VİDEO

Sergio Ramos ties the achievements of Roberto Carlos and Gerard Pique
CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO
10:50
World football

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League has been concluded

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Manchester United’s surprise transfer option: Timo Werner
28 November 11:23
World football

Manchester United’s surprise transfer option: Timo Werner

He managed to register 16 goals last season back in the Bundesliga
222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO
28 November 16:36
Wrestling

222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO

A press conference was held on the World Wrestling Championship to be held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center
Rafael Fiziyev got back to the trainings - preparation in Thailand
28 November 12:30
Other

Rafael Fiziyev got back to the trainings - preparation in Thailand

Then the operation was performed