Sergio Ramos scores 10,000th Champions League goal - VİDEO

Sergio Ramos ties the achievements of Roberto Carlos and Gerard Pique.

Idman.biz reports that Sergio Ramos scored the 10,000th goal in the Champions League as Sevilla named the oldest starting 11 in the history of the competition in a 3-2 defeat against PSV Eindhoven.

Sergio Ramos scored the goal scored in the fifth round of the group stage of the tournament in the 2023/24 season. The Spanish defender scored in the 24th minute and went down in history. During the calculation, the balls scored in the group stage of the Champions League organized since 1992 were taken into account.

It should be noted that the first goal in the history of the tournament was scored by "Brugge" forward Daniel Amokachi through the goal of SSKA (Russia).

Idman.biz