CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that "Galatasaray" met "Manchester United" on its field.

In the match between the teams held in England, the champion of Turkiye won (3:2) and made a big surprise. This time, in the productive game, the sides scored 3 goals each. Although "Red Devils" took the lead with the score of 3:1, "Galatasaray" showed great determination.

"Arsenal" won against "Lance" at home. In the first half, Gunners netted 5 balls and coped with the task of advancing to the next stage. Arsenal's form in Europe this season has been in stark contrast to that of United, and the Gunners romped into the last 16 with a 6-0 demolition of Lens in London.

The fans witnessed interesting events in the matches "Seville" - PSV, "Benfica" - "Inter". In front of home fans, "Seville" could not protect the victory with a score of 2:0, and "Benfica" with a score of 3:0. The Spanish lost, and the Portuguese settled for 1 point.

Champions League

V round, November 29

Group A

21:45. "Galatasaray" - "Manchester United" - 3:3

Goals: Ziyech, 29; 62. Kerem, 71 - Garnacho, 11. Bruno Fernandes, 18. McTominay, 55

00:00. "Bayern Munich" - "Copenhagen" - 0:0

Scores: "Bayern" - 13, "Copenhagen" - 5, "Galatasaray" - 5, "Manchester United" - 4 points.

Group B

21:45. "Sevilla" - PSV - 2:3

Goals: Ramos, 24. En-Nesyri - Saibari, 68. Gudelj, 81 (own goal). Pepi, 90+2

00:00. "Arsenal" - "Lens" - 6:0

Goals: Havertz, 13. Gabriel Jesus, 21. Saka, 23. Martinelli, 27. Odegaard, 45+1. Jorginho, 86 (pen.)

Scores: "Arsenal" - 12, PSV - 8, "Lance" - 5, "Sevilla" - 2 points.

Group C

00:00. "Braga" - "Union Berlin" - 1:1

Goals: Djalo, 51 - Gosens, 42

0:00. "Real" - "Napoli" - 4:2

Goals: Rodrygo, 11. Bellingham, 22. Paz, 84. Joselu, 90+4 - Simeone, 9. Anquissa, 47

Score: "Real" - 15, "Napoli" - 7, "Braga" - 4, "Union" - 2 points.

Group D

00:00. "Real Sociedad" - "Salzburg" - 0:0

00:00. "Benfica" - "Inter" - 3:3

Goals: Joao Mario, 5; 13; 34 - Arnautovic, 51. Frattesi, 58. Alexis Sanchez, 72 (pen.)

Scores: "Real Sociedad" - 11, "Inter" - 11, "Salzburg" - 4, "Benfica" - 1 point.

