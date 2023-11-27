Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

Lionel Messi is spending a well-deserved vacation in Florida after his first year away from the top competition in world soccer in Europe.

He has more time to enjoy his family. Proof of this is that he was seen accompanied by his wife Antonela Rocuzzo and his sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, entering the Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in the middle of a security check, Idman.biz reports according to Marca.

Mess is arrived wearing hats and hoodies, only guarded by security personnel and some assistants, and although they tried, their presence did not go unnoticed among the attendees, who stopped to snap a picture with them.

Idman.biz