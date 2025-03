Chelsea has strengthened its squad with 2 players.

It was announced by the press service of the London club, Idman.biz reports.

It was reported that talks with 17-year-old midfielder Giovanni Kenda and 20-year-old defender Dario Esugu from Sporting have ended positively. "Nobles" paid 74 million euros for the 2 players.

Essugo, who plays on loan at Las Palmas, will remain at Sporting for another year in the summer of 2025, Kenda will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

Idman.biz