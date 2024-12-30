Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches

Liverpool's unbeaten run has now reached 23 matches.

The Merseyside club secured a dominant 5-0 victory against West Ham in Round 19 of the Premier League, Idman.biz reports. Under the guidance of Arne Slot, Liverpool remains undefeated across all competitions for 23 consecutive games.

During this streak, the team has claimed 20 wins and 3 draws. Liverpool's last defeat came on September 14, in a 0-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

With 45 points from 18 matches, Slot's side currently leads the Premier League standings.

Idman.biz