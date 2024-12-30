30 December 2024
EN

Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches

World football
News
30 December 2024 09:30
6
Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches

Liverpool's unbeaten run has now reached 23 matches.

The Merseyside club secured a dominant 5-0 victory against West Ham in Round 19 of the Premier League, Idman.biz reports. Under the guidance of Arne Slot, Liverpool remains undefeated across all competitions for 23 consecutive games.

During this streak, the team has claimed 20 wins and 3 draws. Liverpool's last defeat came on September 14, in a 0-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

With 45 points from 18 matches, Slot's side currently leads the Premier League standings.

Idman.biz

Related news

Sergio Conceicao to take over as Milan head coach
09:47
World football

Sergio Conceicao to take over as Milan head coach

The official announcement of the contract signing is expected soon
Mahir Emreli: "They've offered a new contract, but we haven't responded yet" - INTERVIEW
29 December 18:14
Football

Mahir Emreli: "They've offered a new contract, but we haven't responded yet" - INTERVIEW

Mahir quickly earned a spot in the starting lineup of FC Nürnberg and won everyone’s admiration by scoring goals consistently
Neftchi may sign Nigerian forward Oto John
29 December 17:32
Football

Neftchi may sign Nigerian forward Oto John

John is also planning to move to one of the capital's teams
Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview
29 December 16:43
Football

Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview

The Croatian spoke about his former team
Former Russian national team player eyes Azerbaijan move
29 December 14:41
Football

Former Russian national team player eyes Azerbaijan move

This possibility was revealed by his father, Viktor Panchenko
Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing
29 December 14:28
Football

Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing

Pelé, often regarded as the greatest football player to ever grace the game, inspires and captivates millions worldwide, even two years after his passing

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
29 December 09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
28 December 10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans
Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed
28 December 17:42
Football

Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed

The favorites for the English Premier League title have been revealed