24 December 2024
Milan sets €30 million price tag for Tomori

24 December 2024 14:52
AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has caught the attention of Juventus, who aim to finalize his transfer during the winter window.

Representatives of both clubs are scheduled to meet during the Super Cup match in Saudi Arabia on January 3, 2025, Idman.biz reports.

Discussions regarding Tomori’s move are expected to take place there.

Milan has set a price tag of €30 million for the 27-year-old defender. However, Juventus is reportedly planning to secure the player on loan with an option to buy him later for €15 million.

Tomori has made nine appearances in Serie A this season.

