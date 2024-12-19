Real Madrid Claims the Intercontinental Cup - VIDEO

The final of FIFA's inaugural Intercontinental Cup was held today, with Spanish giant Real Madrid securing the prestigious title.

Idman.biz reports that the decisive match took place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where Real Madrid faced Mexico's Pachuca. This marked Real Madrid's debut in the tournament, as the Spanish club entered directly in the final.

Meanwhile, Pachuca had an impressive run, defeating Brazil's Botafogo (3–0) in the Americas Derby and overcoming Egypt's Al Ahly in the Challenge Stage via penalty shootout (0–0, p. 6–5). However, the Mexican side couldn't replicate their success against the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid dominated the final, winning 3–0, with goals from Kylian Mbappé (37’), Rodrygo (53’), and Vinícius Júnior (84’ – penalty).

Intercontinental Cup Final

December 18

21:00

Real Madrid (Spain) – 3

Pachuca (Mexico) – 0

Goals:

- Kylian Mbappé (37’)

- Rodrygo (53’)

- Vinícius Júnior (84’ – pen.)

Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela)

Venue: Lusail Stadium

Idman.biz