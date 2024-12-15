Refusal from the captain

Juventus captain Danilo made a statement about his future.

He has no intention of leaving the Turin club, Idman.biz reports.

The 33-year-old football player said that he never said that he wanted to leave the team: "I did not apply to the club about the termination of the contract. I never said that I wanted to leave the team. I can leave in January, but if Juventus does not want to see me in its team."

Danilo, who is having trouble getting into the main team, is rumored to be moving to Napoli during the winter transfer period.

Idman.biz