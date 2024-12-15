Those who "enchant" the door of the Champions League

The longest dry streaks of the Champions League have been announced.

10 series are included in the table of IFFHS, Idman.biz reports.

Jan Sommer, whose streak was broken this week, also entered the top ten. The list is headed by German Jens Lehmann. When he played for Arsenal, he bewitched his goal for 853 minutes.

1. Jens Lehmann (Arsenal) - 853

2. Keylor Navas (Real) - 737

3. Ederson (Manchester City) - 700

4. Edwin van der Sar (Ajax) - 658

5. Dida (Milan) - 622

6. Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) - 600

7. Bodo Ilgner (Real) - 593

8. Dida (Milan) - 580

9-10. Pepe Reyna (Liverpool) - 573

Jan Sommer (Inter) – 573

Idman.biz