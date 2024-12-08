Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director

Manchester United has parted ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Eshworth was able to work in the club for only 5 months. The specialist, who previously worked at Newcastle, joined the team on July 1. This decision was made after discussions with the general director of the club, Omar Berrad, after the meeting with Nottingham Forest in the 15th round of the English Premier League.

Almost 200 million pounds were spent on transfers in the summer with Ashworth's participation. Instead, Manchester United ranked 13th with 19 points.

