5 December 2024
Former Barcelona player Pedro Perlaza rescued

The football player kidnapped by thieves has been rescued and is now safe and sound.

Idman.biz reports that the Ecuadorian National Police has reported this development.

The player in question is Pedro Perlaza, who plays for Ecuador's Delfin club. The 33-year-old Ecuadorian footballer was kidnapped along with his friend Juan Carlos Morales. The thieves demanded money for their release for three days. The police freed them through an armed operation.

Pedro Perlaza, who has represented more than 10 clubs in his home country, including Barcelona (Guayaquil), has also made three appearances for the Ecuador national team.

