Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove stable after collapse

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove’s condition has been clarified following his collapse during a match.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old player has regained consciousness in the hospital.

He is alert, responsive to questions, and showing signs of recovery. Reports confirm that no issues remain with his brain or heart, and his health is steadily improving, Idman.biz reports.

The incident occurred during the 14th round of Serie A in a match against Inter. Bove lost consciousness in the 16th minute with the score at 0–0. He was immediately transported to a nearby clinic via ambulance, leading to the suspension of the match.

