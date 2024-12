Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has equaled a Premier League record held by Wayne Rooney.

According to Idman.biz, the Egyptian forward has reached the highest number of matches in which he both scored and provided an assist.

Salah contributed to a 2-0 victory over Manchester City with a goal and an assist, marking his 36th league match where he has stood out in both categories.

With this performance, Salah has matched Wayne Rooney's record of 36 such matches.

