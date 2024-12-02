New record set in Azerbaijani Championship

A new attendance record for the season has been set in the Misli Premier League.

According to Idman.biz, the record was set during the XV round match between Neftchi and Qarabag.

A total of 7,069 spectators attended the match at Neftchi Arena, marking the highest attendance for the season so far, surpassing previous records.

The previous attendance record was set during the IX round match between Sumgayit and Qarabag (0:1), which was watched by 7,000 spectators at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit.

Qarabag secured a 3-0 victory against Neftchi.

Idman.biz