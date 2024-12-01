1 December 2024
Next stage in the Enrique-Dembele conflict

The relationship between PSG head coach Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembele is not going well.

L'Équipe published information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The name of Dembele, who received a red card in the match against Bayern (0:1) in the Champions League, was not included in the starting line-up of the match against Nantes yesterday. The Spanish specialist is dissatisfied with the player's discipline.

1 month ago, Osman was left out of the team for the match with Arsenal because he did not fulfill the tasks of the head coach.

